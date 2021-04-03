At least 3.5m children immunized during anti-polio campaign in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Around 3.5 million children are vaccinated during the first four days of the nationwide polio immunization campaign in Pakistan, on Saturday.

A five-day nationwide polio eradication campaign begun across the country on March 29 to vaccinate over 40.1 million children under five years of age.

As many as 2,90000 polio workers are administering anti-polio drops across the country, while coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being fully enforced. Security forces are providing foolproof security to the teams to avoid any eventuality.

Anti-polio drops are essential for saving the future of our next generation and ensure their safety from this crippling disease of polio.

Under the national polio immunisation drive, the health workers visited door to door for administering oral polio vaccine (OPV) to children in high-risk areas of the virus.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) has approved Rs US$60 million for Pakistan aimed at supporting the polio immunization campaign in the country on January 06.