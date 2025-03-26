At least 4 killed in severe storms along Texas-Mexico border

(Reuters): At least four people were killed in severe storms in the near Texas’ border with Mexico amid heavy rain and flooding, officials said on Friday.

Hidalgo, Willacy and Cameron counties in Texas faced among the heaviest storms, which lasted for about 48 hours, local officials said.

Hidalgo County said at least three deaths were reported and “involved law enforcement efforts.” Other information was not immediately available.

An 83-year-old man drowned in Reynosa, Mexico, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

Thunderstorms began Wednesday, with another round of heavy rainfall on Thursday afternoon and evening, according to ABC News. The rain continued through Friday afternoon.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued several flash flooding emergency warnings for some areas.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” it said in one statement.

ABC News reported that the South Texas Health System hospital in McAllen experienced minor flooding on its first floor. Several school districts in the region canceled classes.

The region received between 6 inches and a foot (15cm to 31cm) of rain or more in some areas, ABC News reported.