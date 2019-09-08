At least 40 passengers injured as coach overturns in Okara

F.P. Report

OKARA: At least forty people were wounded as a speeding passenger coach turned turtle over in Okara.

As per details, the incident took place near Qasba Qila Sondha Sangh, resulting in severe injuries to at least 40 persons.

The rescue teams after getting the information about the appalling road crash, reached the spot and moved bodies and injured to the district hospital.

According to the rescue sources children and women are also among injured in the road mishap.

On March 30, as many as eight people including seven students of a local school were crushed to death when a speeding bus ran over their rickshaw here.

The horrific accident took place at Jhang-Bhakkar Road when seven schoolgirls were heading home after appearing in their 9th-grade exam.

The driver of the unfortunate vehicle and six students died on the spot whereas another girl was shifted to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Rescue 1122 officials had removed the dead bodies from under the bus and transported them to their homes.