At least 40,223 Palestinians killed in Gaza since Oct. 7: Ministry

GAZA (Agencies): The health ministry in Gaza said Wednesday that at least 40,223 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory in more than 10 months of war with Israel.

The toll includes 50 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to ministry figures, which also listed 92,981 people as wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

The Israeli military said on Wednesday jets hit around 30 targets throughout the Gaza Strip including tunnels, launch sites and an observation post.

It said troops killed dozens of armed fighters and captured weapons including explosives, grenades and automatic rifles.

The military issued new evacuation orders in the heavily overcrowded area of Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced by the fighting have sought shelter.

The evacuation orders, which the military said were needed to clear civilians from what had become “a dangerous combat zone,” were soon followed by tank fire with at least one person killed and several wounded by machine gun fire, medics and residents said.

The conflict churned on as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his latest visit to the Middle East with no clear sign over whether a deal to end the fighting is in sight.

The war in Gaza began on Oct. 7 last year when Hamas gunmen stormed into Israeli communities and military bases, killing around 1,200 people and abducting about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

For the displaced left exposed in Deir Al-Balah, the lack of progress toward a ceasefire compounded the misery as they searched for space away from the fighting.

Palestinian and United Nations officials say most of the 2.3 million population have become internally displaced by Israel’s ongoing military offensive and bombardment that have also flattened swathes of built-up areas across the enclave.