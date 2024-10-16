At least 94 dead, 50 wounded in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion

KANO (AFP): At least 94 people were killed, 50 others wounded on Wednesday when a fuel tanker exploded in northern Nigeria, police confirmed.

Many of the victims had been trying to collect fuel spilled on the road after the tanker crashed in northern Jigawa state late Tuesday, police spokesman Lawan Shiisu Adam told AFP.

The tanker had veered to avoid colliding with a truck in the town of Majia, he said.

“We have so far confirmed 94 people dead and around 50 injured,” he said, warning the death toll could rise.

Following the crash, residents crowded around the vehicle, collecting fuel that had spilled on the road and in drains, Adam said.

He said the residents had “overwhelmed” officers trying to stop them.

The Nigerian Medical Association has urged doctors to rush to nearby emergency rooms to help with the influx of patients.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa’s most populous nation, where roads can be poorly maintained and residents often look to siphon off fuel following accidents.