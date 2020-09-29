At least five killed in Nowshera explosion

F.P. Report

NOWSHERA: At least five people were killed and two injured after explosives exploded in a metal junk godown in Nowshera on Tuesday.

The metal junk was being processed when the huge explosion took place in Akbarpura area of Nowshera.

The explosion in the scrapheap killed five people on the spot while injuring two others. Nowshera District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hassan said injured persons have been shifted to a Peshawar hospital while there are fears of possible more deaths due to severe injuries.

The local news chann reported that the blast took place at the godown owned by a man named Makram who deals in scrapheap.