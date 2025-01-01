At least one killed in shooting at UN compound in Kabul

KABUL : A shooting outside a United Nations compound in Kabul has left one person dead and another injured, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement on Monday, according to Reuters.

A source in Kabul, confirming the incident to Amu TV, said the gunfire erupted on Sunday afternoon outside the U.N. office in Pul-e-Charkhi, Kabul, following a clash between Taliban security forces.

The injured individual was identified as a U.N. security guard from Nepal, according to the source.

Following the incident, operations at the U.N. office were disrupted, and staff members were instructed not to report to work on Monday, the source added.

Taliban have not yet commented on the shooting.

courtesy : Amu tv