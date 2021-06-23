At least three killed, 14 injured in Lahore blast

LAHORE (APP): At least three people including two members of a family were killed while 21 others sustained injuries in a blast in BOR Society, Johar Town here on Wednesday.

Due to blast, some vehicles were damaged and windowpanes of nearby houses were shattered. According to police, the dead were identified as Abdul Khaliq (30), his son Abdul Haq (5) while the identity of third victim has yet to be established.

The injured include: Ambreen (27), Abdul Malik, Maham Azhar (23), Umme Rubab (19), Moq-adus Shahid (20), Abdul Quyyum (5), Hassan Ali (8), Liaqat Ali (28), Nasar (12), M. Umer (8), Safia (28), Fariha (20), Zahida (28), M. Atif (26), Abdur Rehman (25), Rimsha Javed (18), Ureej Asif (20), Javed (32), Tahir (30), M. Intezar (23) and another.

Soon after the explosion, police and rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Jinnah Hospital besides providing first aid to six minor injured on the spot.

CCPO Ghulam Dogar, DC Muddasar Riaz Malik, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, administrative and Rangers officials reached the spot.

Talking to the media after visiting the site of blast, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Inam Ghani said that terrorists wanted to demoralize the forces and citizens by carrying out cowardly attacks on law enforcement agencies, but the police would leave no stone unturned for taking such anti-social elements to the most strict sentence and punishment.