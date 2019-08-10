At least two killed as rain lashes Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: At least two people were electrocuted to death as the second wave of monsoon rain lashed the Karachi on Saturday.

Due to the accumulation of rainwater, commuters also faced difficulties on major thoroughfares while traffic was disrupted owing to sewage water overflowing in the Korangi Industrial Area.

Power supply has also been affected across the city with breakdowns reported in Korangi, Landhi, Guru Mandar, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Mehmoodabad, Gadap Town, Lyari and other Old City localities.

A weather advisory issued on Friday by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that second spell of heavy monsoon rain would last till August 12.

Low-pressure conditions in the Bay of Bengal will most likely move towards the Indian region of Gujarat affecting Pakistan’s weather.

Widespread heavy rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is expected to hit Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad and is predicted to last till Monday morning.

Scattered rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is also expected to hit certain areas in Balochistan including Zhob, Kalat, Sibi, Nasirabad and Makran. Sindh’s Sukkur and Larkana division will also receive light to moderate rain.

Twenty-two died from electrocution in the wake of the first spell of monsoon rain earlier this month in the port city.

FEAR OF FLOODS

Amid the torrential downpour, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood alert for Karachi and several areas of interior Sindh.

As per the advisory, there is a medium-level chance of flooding at the Guddu Barrage and a low-level chance at Kotri and Sukkur Barrages.

“Increasing flood water in River Indus may affect the inhabitants and livestock in rural areas. Precautionary measures are advised,” the alert stated.