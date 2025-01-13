At least two killed in Slovak school attack

Bratislava (Reuters): At least two people were killed at a school in northern Slovakia after a student attacked a teacher and two classmates with a knife, emergency services and police said on Thursday.

Slovak emergency services spokesperson Danka Capakova told Reuters that several crews had been dispatched to a high school in Spisska Stara Ves at 1200 GMT.

“At least two people are dead and one injured,” she said.

Police said in a post on Facebook that a student attacked a teacher and two classmates.

“The 18-year old student suspected of committing a serious act in Spisska Stara Ves was detained a very short time after the incident,” the police said.

Several emergency medical crews were at the scene but the number of injured was not yet known, broadcaster TA3 reported.

“Thanks to the quick detention of the suspect, there is at present no immediate danger and police are taking further necessary measures to secure safety,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

It said the ministers of interior and education and the chief of police were traveling to Spisska Stara Ves, a town with a population of over 2,000 on the Polish border, 376 kilometers (234 miles) north-east of the capital Bratislava.

Serious violence is rare in Slovakia, a central European nation of 5.4 million. The country was shocked last May when Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot in an assassination attempt.