ATC acquits PTI’s Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday discharged PTI Central Punjab president Dr Yasmin Rashid in Jinnah House attack case.

The court, in its detailed verdict, rejected the plea for Ms Rashid’s physical remand in case lodged against her at Sarwar Road police station. The court also ordered her release if she had not been booked in any other case.

The verdict stated that no evidence was found against Ms Rashid.

Earlier, the ATC had extended Dr Yasmin Rashid’s physical remand by two days to jail in May 9 vandalism case. The court rejected the police’s request for Ms Rashid’s physical remand and sent her to jail on judicial remand.