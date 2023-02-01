ATC again issues arrest warrants for Marriyum Aurangzeb

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court has again issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former information minister and PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb in a case of delivering an inflammatory speech. Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abhar Gull heard the case against the former federal information minister and PML-N leader Javed Latif on Saturday.

During the hearing, the process server submitted a report to the court. He told the court that due to the incorrect address, the arrest warrants could not be served on Marriyum Aurangzeb. He said that the former minister’s address was listed at Parliament Lodges, but she was not there.

The court again issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for Marriyum Aurangzeb due to her non-appearance in the court.

The court summoned her and Javed Latif on December 9. However, Javed Latif appeared in the court for the case hearing. The court canceled the non-bailable arrest warrants for Javed Latif and sought a reply from the prosecution on Marriyum Aurangzeb’s petition seeking acquittal in the case.

The Green Town police have registered cases against Marriyum Aurangzeb and Javed Latif for delivering fiery speeches during their public appearances.