ATC approves bail of accused in judge video case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday approved post-arrest bail of an accused in a case pertaining to the video scandal involving former accountability judge Arshad Malik.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan directed Hamza Butt, nephew of Nasir Butt who is the central figure in the video leak controversy, to furnish a surety bond of Rs300,000 to secure his release.

Hamza along with another accused is in Adiala jail on judicial remand.

The cyber crimes court had earlier on Jan 9 transferred the judge video scandal case to the anti-terrorist court (ATC).

Special judge of the cyber crimes court Tahir Mehmood Khan announced the verdict.

The case has been transferred to the ATC on the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

“Now the case will be heard by the ATC”, the verdict of the court read. The pleas of the accused for acquittal from the case will now to be taken up by the ATC too.

Earlier the court had rejected FIA’s plea to transfer the case to ATC and had directed to submit complete challan against the accused.