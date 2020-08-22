ATC awards 15 yrs jail term, fine to two members of banned group

KARACHI (INP): An anti-terrorism court handed jail term with fine to two members of an outlawed group after charges of illegal funding and land grabbing in Surjani Town here was proved against them.

The ATC court awarded 15-and-half years’ jail sentence and imposed 80,000 rupees fine to Mohammad bin Shehzad and Rehan, two operatives of a banned group.

The convicts would have to undergo 14 months more imprisonment if they failed to pay the fine.

The ATC Judge also ordered inquiry over adding a member of the banned group in the witnesses of prosecution.

“The investigation officer tried to weaken the case by presenting a member of the banned group as prosecution witness,” the court observed.

The court ordered the A.I.G counter terrorism department to institute an inquiry and take action against the investigation officer of case within 30 days. The court also questioned that if the encroached land was returned back to the members of the banned group after freeing it from illegal possession.

The court issued order to the Chief Secretary to revisit and reconsider the matter. The court in its observations noted that electricity and gas connections should not be given to illegally encroached plots, as it results in power and gas load shedding.

“The power and gas connections to encroached plots, could not be possible without support from the concerned staff of the gas and power companies,” the court observed.

The court also ordered to dispatch a copy of its verdict to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).