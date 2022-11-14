ATC awards 801 years sentence to both accused involved in Dasu’s terrorist attack: DIG

ABBOTTABAD (APP): Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara Region Zeeshan Asghar on Monday said that Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Abbottabad awarded 801 years in jail, 26-count death penalty and imposed a 40 million rupees fine on two accused responsible for the terrorist attack on Dasu Hydro Power Project (DHPP).

He expressed these views, while addressing a press conference, along with SSP CTD Nazir Khan at his office. The DIG further said that 13 Chinese and Pakistanis were martyred in a suicide attack in Dasu last year, in which the police along with CTD and other law enforcement agencies worked tirelessly and reached the family and other people involved in the suicide attack by using modern forensic technique and arrested them.

While giving the details of the punishment awarded to both convicts, Zeeshan Asghar said that the court also imposed Rs 40 million fine on both proven terrorists, besides awarding them a total of around 800 years of imprisonment with life imprisonment. All the sentences shall run concurrently. Benefits of Section 382–B CrPC have also been extended in favour of the accused.

The DIG said that the ATC special court sentenced the accused Muhammad Hussain, alias Syed Muhammad alias Zawan alias Mama, son of Abdul Rahim age 49, resident of Sabin Burat, Tehsil, Matta, Swat, and Muhammad Ayaz, alias Jan, 42, resident of Zurai Balu Jabril Tehsil, Matta Swat, and awarded each death penalty on 13 counts and 800-year imprisonment.

Zeeshan Asghar said that the court ordered the hanging of each convict on 13 counts for the crime under section 302 PPC on 13 counts and 7-ATA. They have also imposed a 1.5 million fine per victim which the heirs of the deceased would receive and ordered one-year additional imprisonment in case of non-payment of the fine by the convicts.

He said that after the Dasu terrorist incident a case was registered against the unknown accused in Police Station CTD Hazara Region; a JIT was formed in the case and the investigation started in the light of the evidence available on the spot. DIG disclosed that the video of the Honda car used in the suicide attack was obtained from the CCTV cameras which found a red sticker of the Chaman 2 showroom on the front number plate of the said car which could not be read by the naked eye.

He said that after getting information from all over Pakistan, it was found in Chaman 2 Bargin, Chakdra Malakand, which was further investigated and it was found that the said motor car was received from Chaman 2 showroom by Syed Muhammad son of Khaista Muhammad whose real name is Muhammad Hussain son of Abdul Rahim resident of Spanpora Matta Swat and the accused in this case were Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Ayaz and Fazal.

The DIG stated that initially the accused Hadi was traced and arrested while three other arrested accused revealed the planning and implementation of the incident, during the interrogation identified the other accused including Tariq alias Battan Kharab, Mian Syed Muhammad, Shaukat Ali, Abdul Wahab, Anwar Ali, Mohibullah alias Irfan, Umarzada and Khalid alias Sheikh (suicide bomber).

Deputy Inspector General Hazara said that the accused Mohammad Hussain kept the motor car under his supervision and security for 7 months and handed it over to the accused Tariq on 07-07-2021 for the incident, after arresting 6 accused in the case and completing the investigation with the help of other law enforcement agencies, CTD Hazara Region sent a challan to the Court of Anti-Terrorism Hazara Region on 09-11-2021.

He said that the Hazara Region Anti-Terrorism Court, after completing the trial in the case, while giving its verdict on 10-11-2022 ordered the accused Muhammad Hussain and Muhammad Ayaz to be sentenced to death 13 times and a fine of 1.5 million rupees each. The court acquitted the other 4 accused Fazal Hadi, Abdul Wahab, Anwar Ali and Shaukat Ali were on the basis of suspicion. He said that the CTD Hazara Region has filed an appeal in the High Court against the acquitted individuals, hoping the court will also be given a similar severe punishment in the light of the evidence by the High Court. After the verdict, the court issued permanent arrest warrants against the fugitive accused under Section 204 of the IPC, and efforts are underway to arrest them as soon as possible. They will be arrested and brought to justice.

