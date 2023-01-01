ATC convicts two cops for lifetime imprisonment

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar convicted two policemen (Raiders) for lifetime imprisonment in killing of student belonging to Bannu, on Wednesday.

According to prosecution, police raiders named Rustam resident of Ghari Qamar Din and Rooh Ullah resident of Pandhu opened firing on car at 2’o clock AM at midnight on 8th March 2021 in which Mubashir Ahmad Wazir was killed.

The firing opened near Railway station on Dalazak road while police raiders escaped after shooting the motorcar in which Mubashir Ahmad was killed who reached Peshawar test to obtain admission in higher studies.

The police raiders named Rustam and Roohullah was nominated in the First Information Report (FIR) after conclusion of investigation while challan was submitted before the court after their arrest. Special ATC has convicted policemen Rustam and Rooh Ullah for lifetime imprisonment after establishment of murder with police raiders as well as conclusion of arguments.

Although, Additional District and Session (AD&SJ) Syed Badshah has rejected bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mahmood Jan in murder case while accepted bail petition in attempt to murder offense.

Former Deputy Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and PTI leader Mahmood Jan booked in several offenses including murder and attempt to murder as well as opening firing on Essakhel tribe.

According to prosecution, Mahmood Jan has opened firing on Essakhel procession over land dispute in the premises of Regi police station in which two persons were killed while several others were injured. Former Deputy Speaker has approached Session Court for bails while AD&SJ accepted bail in section 324 offense while rejected pleas in 302 offense and ordered to kept behind bars.

Moreover, AD&SJ Peshawar Atta Ullah Jan has turn down bail plea of alleged fraudulent in bounce cheques while the accused was arrested from the court’s room. According to prosecution, Khalil Ullah has issued three cheques of Rs2.4 million which was bounced while approaching the bank, however, Sami Ullah the complainant has filed First Information Report at Faqirabad police station in this regard.