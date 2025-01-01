ATC declares Ali Amin Gandapur as proclaimed offender

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has declared Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Umar Tanveer Butt as proclaimed offenders in a case linked to protests against the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan.

The case, heard by ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, also saw the initiation of proceedings to declare former federal minister Amir Mahmood Kayani a proclaimed offender. Meanwhile, PTI leaders Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum appeared before the court during the hearing.

The court has decided to separate the cases of the proclaimed offenders from the other accused. Arrest warrants were issued for several absent accused individuals.

Senator Faisal Javed filed a petition seeking the removal of terrorism provisions from the case. The court has adjourned the hearing until January 15 and directed arguments on the submitted petitions.

The case, registered at Islamabad’s I-9 Police Station in 2022, stems from a protest held against the disqualification of Imran Khan.