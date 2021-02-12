ATC dismisses bail pleas of four lawyers involved in IHC rampage

ISLAMABAD (APP): An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday rejected the post arrest bail petitions of four lawyers involved in Islamabad High Court (IH)’s ambush.

Prosecutor Mian Aamer Sultan Goraya opposed the bail petitions and said that there was no need of arguments in this case. We have been taught to be ‘respectful’ in bar, he said, adding that honor of courts was top priority for the fraternity.

He contended that the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) sections applied in this case. He, however, said that ATA sections would be viewed at trial stage. He prayed the court to turn down the bail petitions.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the post arrest bail petitions of four accused lawyers including Naveed Malik, Zafar Ali, Nazia Bibi and Shoaib Sheikh.

Their counsel argued that this court had to view that whether 7 ATA section could be applied in this case in light of top court’s instructions.

He read out the first information report against his clients and questioned that whether the lawyers were terrorists.

Lawyer Sohail Akber Chaudhry stated that how the lawyers who were not present on the scene could be named in case and arrested. He prayed the court to order for the release of the arrested lawyers.

Chaudhry Shafqaat Advocate stated that they apologized on the unfortunate incident in IHC. When the lawyers reached the IHC CJ’s chamber the court of chief justice was not started.

Rasheed Advocate said that the name of Nazia Bibi was also included in FIR when she was already sick. He prayed the court to exclude her name from FIR, adding that the lawyers didn’t entered the chief justice block with pre-planning of attack.

After this, the court reserved the judgment and later dismissed the case.

Four more lawyers sent jail in IHC attack case: An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday sent four more lawyers, involved in IHC and session court attack, to Adiala Jail for seven-day judicial remand.

The CIA police produced Sardar Najam Abbas in FIR related to attack on session court while Secretary District Bar Association Liaqat Manzor Kambo, Khalid Mehmood and Muhammad Umer in IHC CJ block were produced in ambush FIR after arresting them.

The investigation officer of the case requested the court to grant fourteen-day judicial remand of the accused lawyers.

He informed the court that the investigation from the accused had been completed and there was no need of further physical remand.

After this, the court sent the four lawyers to jail on judicial remand and ordered the police to present them again on February 19. The court also sought case record from the police.

It may be mentioned here that the same court had sent already four lawyers on Thursday to Adiala Jail in IHC attack cases.