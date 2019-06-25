ATC extends judicial remands of MNAs Ali Wazir, Mohsin Dawar till July 9

F.P. Report

BANNU: An anti-terrorism court of Bannu on Tuesday has sent members of the National Assembly Ali Wazir and Mohsin Dawar to central jail of Peshawar.

According to details, both the MNAs were produced before the court under tight security where they were sent on 14-day judicial remand.

They will now be reproduced in the court on July 9.

MNAs and leaders of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir along with nine others have been booked in an attack on an army check post in North Waziristan last month.