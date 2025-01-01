ATC extends physical remand of Armaghan in Mustafa Amir murder case

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Tuesday extended physical remand of accused Armaghan in Mustafa Amir murder case for six days.

Accused Armaghan and Sheeraz were produced before the ATC for hearing of high-profile Mustafa Amir murder case.

Accused Sheeraz’s defence counsel told the court that the murder witness has been made an accused. The court sent Sheeraz to jail in judicial custody.

Prime accused Armaghan complained to the court and said he was wearing same dress for 15 days. He also complained that his thumb prints were taken forcefully.

Prosecution lawyer said that the murder weapon is yet to be recovered. “The investigation has to collect evidence about the visit of the accused out of Karachi,” lawyer said.

After hearing the arguments of the prosecution lawyer, ATC Judge grants six day physical remand of accused Armaghan in Mustafa Amir murder case while his co accused Sheraz was sent on judicial remand.