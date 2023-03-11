ATC grants bail to Amjad, 63 other PTI workers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday granted bails to PTI chairman Imran Khan’s aide, Amjad Khan Niazi, and 63 other party workers in a case pertaining to violence outside the Federal Judicial Complex on March 18 when the former prime minister had appeared there for a court hearing.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbasi accepted the PTI leaders’ request and instructed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs50,000. Hours-long clashes were reported between PTI workers and the capital police on Saturday after the former prime minister arrived at the FJC to attend a hearing in the Toshakhana case.

In the violent confrontation, a contingent of law enforcers and PTI supporters used anti-riot gear against each other with teargas used from both sides to push the opposing side back. The PTI used rocks against the police alongside petrol bombs to set their vehicles on fire.

According to the Islamabad police, dozens of officials were injured in the clashes a large number of vehicles were torched. Subsequently, Imran and a number of PTI leaders including Amjad were booked in terrorism cases. Moreover, the Islamabad police said on Wednesday that it has arrested more than 300 PTI supporters, accusing them of “incitement, arson, vandalism [and] attacks on police”.

As the PTI chief arrived in the FJC last week to attend the Toshakhana hearing, at least 25 people were injured, 30 automobiles, including motorbikes, and a police chowki was set on fire during hours-long clashes between the police and PTI workers.

The large crowd that descended on the judicial complex gathered on the call of PTI leadership which used social media to urge supporters to reach the judicial complex. (INP)