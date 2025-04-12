ATC hands down seven-year jail terms to three in Khalilur Rehman’s honeytrap case

F.P. Report

LAHORE : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Monday awarded seven-year jail sentence each to three accused in honeytrap and kidnap-for-ransom case involving renowned screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed announced the verdict of the high-profile case.

The three convicts – Amna Urooj, Zeeshan Qayyum, and Mamnoon Haider – were found guilty of several offences which include enticing Qamar to a private residence, secretly filming him, and demanding ransom.

Besides, the court acquitted other eight accused in the case. They were Hassan Shah, Tanveer Ahmad, Qaisar Abbas, Rasheed Ahmad, Falaksher, Mian Khan, Yasir Ali and Javed Iqbal.

In addition, Qamar’s counsel had also requested that the convicts be sentenced to death.

It must be noted that the famous playwright was abducted in July last year in the honey-trap case.