ATC issues arrest warrants for Gandapur, Bushra Bibi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in connection with a case registered at the Ramna Police Station.

The warrants were also issued for MNA Shahid Khattak and MPA Sohail Afridi following an application filed by the police. Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra of the ATC approved the request and directed the issuance of the warrants.

On Monday, separate hearings were conducted at Adiala Jail for the Toshakhana 2 and £190 million corruption cases involving PTI Founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi.

After remaining absent in several hearings, Bushra Bibi appeared in court in both cases, at which her arrest warrants were cancelled.

In the Toshakhana 2 case, Bushra Bibi personally assured the court of her commitment to attending hearings, stating, “When the sentence was passed, I walked to the jail myself. I missed some hearings due to illness and bail obligations in some cases, but will not be absent in the future.”

On Dec 5, a Special Court Central, presided over by Judge Shahrukh Arjumand, issued an arrest warrant for Bushra Bibi for her repeated absence in the Toshakhana 2 case.