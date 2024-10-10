ATC judge approves two day physical remand of Umza and Aleema Khan in violence case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad has approved two day physical remand of PTI founder’s sisters Umza Khan and Aleema Khan on the demand of the prosecution team and handed them over to the police.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the judgments after hearing the arguments of the prosecution and PTI lawyers. During the hearing, Prosecutor Raja Naveed told the ATC judge that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan took part in violent protests and they instigated protestors to violence.

During PTI’s rally both accused had explosive material which police has to recovered from their possession therefore further 15 days of physical remand is required. The prosecution said both women made conspiracies against the state with KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leader Amir Mughal.

PTI lawyer Salman Safdar told ATC judge that prosecution should tell the court when did Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan sit and conspired with Ali Amin Gandapur? Salman Safdar claimed it is not necessary to keep the accused under arrest for investigation.

He questioned what did Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan said as nothing was mentioned in FIR of the case. “Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan were not arrested on the spot ie not involved in the incident”, lawyer Salman Safdar contended. 5 people were ever punished in the case of Section 109?, said Salman Safdar.

Pakistan is our country, beloved land accepts us, Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain’s told Salman Safdar. ATC judge said SCO summit is taking place, the world should show that Pakistan is a peace-loving country.

Aleema Khan told ATC judges that “police were asking me for my mobile phone, I am not opening the password, the phone is with the police”. “If you have to open the password of the phone, then open it and save your life”, Judge Abul Hasnat advised Aleema Khan. After hearing the arguments of both sides, ATC judge approved two day phycial remand of Khan sisters.