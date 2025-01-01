ATC orders arrest of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in Faizabad protest case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has ordered the arrest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the Faizabad protest case.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the case related to the protest following PTI founder Imran Khan’s disqualification and maintained Gandapur’s status as a proclaimed offender.

The court directed Islamabad Police to execute the arrest warrants, stating that any orders issued by the Peshawar High Court must be complied with.

During the hearing, PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan and other accused appeared in court. The hearing was adjourned on the request of lawyers, with the next session scheduled for August 6.

It is worth mentioning that Ali Amin Gandapur and other PTI leaders are nominated in an FIR at the Industrial Area Police Station regarding the Faizabad protest.