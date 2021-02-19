ATC orders to block CNICs of Mohsin

KARACHI (TLTP: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday ordered to block computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar in a case related to provocative speech and treason.

Both Manzoor Pashteen and Mohsin Dawar were declared fugitives in the case, after their continued non-appearance before the court.

An ATC has ordered authorities concerned to block CNICs of both the fugitives and present the report in the court. Further hearing of the case was adjourned until March 9.