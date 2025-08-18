ATC rejects Aliya Hamza’s bail plea, grants relief to Salman Akram Raja, Swati in protest cases

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has rejected the interim bail of PTI Punjab’s Chief Organizer, Aliya Hamza, while it extended the bail for Salman Akram Raja and Azam Swati. ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah presided over the hearing, which focused on cases related to the protests held in October and on November 26.

The court cancelled Aliya Hamza’s interim bail due to her repeated absenteeism and failure to comply with court procedures.

The prosecutor, Syed Zaheer Shah, argued that the accused were deliberately attempting to influence the investigative process; noting that Hamza had previously had her bail cancelled and then successfully obtained it again. Agreeing with the prosecutor’s assessment, the court revoked Hamza’s bail.

On the other hand, Azam Swati’s lawyer petitioned for exemption from appearing in court, citing Swati’s presence at the Peshawar High Court. The court accepted this request and extended his interim bail until August 27. Meanwhile, PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja appeared before the court as required, and as a result, his interim bail was extended until September 3.

Earlier, An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced four Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to imprisonment in connection with the November 26 protest case.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah announced the verdict after hearing arguments from prosecutor Zaheer Shah and the defence lawyers.

The court handed down four-month jail terms each to PTI workers Amir Khan, Sardar Khan, Khan Muhammad, and Javed Iqbal under charges of arson and vandalism registered at Attock’s Hanjra police station.