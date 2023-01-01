ATC rejects bail of PTI leaders over no-show

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Saturday dismissed interim bail pleas of PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib after they skipped court hearing in a case registered against them for committing violence, vandalism, attempt to murder and meddling in official affairs.

ATC judge heard the case as PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar and Farrukh Habib did not appear before the court. The court dismissed their interim bails for skipping a court appearance. The Race Course police had registered cases against PTI leaders under 12 different sections including terrorism, murder, attempt to murder, vandalism, and obstructing law enforcers in performing their duties during PTI rally.

Separately, PTI leaders Mehmood-ur-Rashid and Ijaz Chaudhry appeared before an anti-terrorism court. The court extended their interim bail till April 4. On Friday, the anti-terrorism court granted post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers in the Zaman Park Riots case. The ATC judge Ejaz Ahmad Bhuttar announced the verdict and granted post-arrest bail to 93 PTI workers.

LHC moved for round the clock foolproof security for Imran: While disagreeing with Punjab police high-ups claim regarding adequate security measures to former prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s counsel sought Lahore High Court (LHC) directives for round the clock foolproof security to his client in adherence to constitutional provisions.

In March 20, during adjudication of a petition seeking security for Imran Khan, a single-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh asked Khan’s counsel, advocate Azhar Siddique, and the PTI leadership to pay visit Zaman Park in order to verify the prevailing security arrangements to the former premier.

It is pertinent to mention that Imran Khan had requested “foolproof security and permission to mark his attendance into court’s proceedings through video link” to avoid any potential harm following an assassination attempt in Wazirabad.

ppearing before the bench, a law officer representing the police high-ups assured the court that adequate security had been deployed, consisting of as many as 123 police personnel, including officers and officials, in three shifts with approximately 35 officials on each shift. The law officer also claimed the physical presence of security personnel could be verified.

On Saturday, advocate Azhar Siddique filed an application on behalf of Imran Khan, contending that insufficient security had been deployed at the PTI chief’s residence. The plea stated that the petitioner had to make private security arrangements to safeguard his life due to the security lapses of the respondents, despite the constitutional obligation of the government and police high-ups to provide adequate security. Advocate Siddique also shared a list of previous and current security arrangements, saying that inadequate security had been provided to his client. He submitted that Imran Khan has been left undefended against the persons/assassins who are out to murder him in cold blood.(PPI)