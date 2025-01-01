26 Nov Protests: Islamabad court grants bail to 153 PTI workers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad, presided over by Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zulqarnain, announced the reserved verdict on post-arrest bail applications of 177 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested during the November 26 protest.

The court approved the bail applications of 153 workers while rejecting bail for 24 individuals on Friday.

As per the court verdict, the breakdown of bail decisions by police stations is as follows:

Karachi Company Police Station: Out of 48 accused, 43 were granted bail, and five were denied.

Tarnol Police Station: Bail was granted to two out of seven accused, with five applications rejected.

I-9 Police Station: Nine out of 10 accused were granted bail, while one was denied.

Kohsar Police Station (Case No. 1033): 28 accused were granted bail, whereas five were denied.

Ramna Police Station: Bail was granted to three out of eight accused, with five applications rejected.

Secretariat Police Station: All 25 accused were granted bail.

Margalla Police Station: Out of 45 accused, 42 were granted bail, and three were denied.

Kohsar Police Station (Case No. 1032): One accused was granted bail.

The channel reported that ATC Islamabad Judge Abu Al-Hasnat Zulqarnain approved bail for the accused against surety bonds of Rs 5,000 each.