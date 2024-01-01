ATC remands Imran Khan’s sisters Aleem and Uzma into police custody for one day

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court remanded Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan, sisters of PTI founder Imran Khan, into police custody for one day.

The sisters of the PTI founder were produced in the court of Tahir Abbas Sipra.

The court asked the police to produce them at 11 o’clock tomorrow.

The Kohsar police registered the case against Aleema and Uzma.

PTI lawyer Niazullah Niazi represented them and requested the court to declare the arrest illegal.

He argued the FIR was provided via WhatsApp yesterday while his clients were arrested on October 4.

They were not produced before the court within 24 hours after the arrest which was why the arrest was illegal, the lawyer said.

The judge asked the irrelevant persons to leave the courtroom.

During the proceedings hearing, Aleema Khan came to the rostrum and complained that they were made to wait for hours for no reason.

She claimed that there were 80-year-old women in detention and their health deteriorated.

The prosecutor told the court that the sisters of Imran Khan were nominated.

The court repeated the question of the lawyer of Aleema and Uzma about whether the megaphone and other things were recovered or not.

The accused are not remanded for extradition, the prosecutor replied, adding that was a technical investigation and a remand was needed.

The court reserved its decision for a while and later granted the remand.

Police also produced Azam Swati and was got a three-day remand.

During proceedings, Azam asked the judge if he was waiting for him.

The judge replied he had to hear more than 200 cases.

Azam complained of police manhandling and loss of his mobile phones after the arrest. The judge told him that he should approach the police concerned about the matter.

Also, Asad Qaiser’s brother Adnan Khan was produced in the court and was remanded in police custody for seven days.