ATC sends Ghauri on 7-day physical remand

KARACHI (INP): An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Tuesday handed over Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Babar Khan Ghauri to police on 7-day physical remand. Babar Khan Ghauri was arrested by police on Monday night minutes after he landed at Karachi airport while returning from the United States ending his seven-year self-exile.

Amid strict security arrangements, the police on Tuesday produced former federal minister and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Babar Khan Ghauri before an anti-terrorism court (ATC). During the court hearing today, the police informed the court that the former federal minister was arrested in a terrorism case registered in 2015.

Ghauri rejected the allegations levelled against him by Saulat Mirza. He also pleaded with the court to order the police to provide him with medicines. To this, the ATC ordered police to provide medical facilities to MQM leader. Later, the ATC handed over Babar Ghauri to police on seven-day physical remand and adjourned further proceedings till July 12.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Tuesday extended protective bail to Ghauri till July 14 in two separate cases related to corruption reference and money laundering. The court accepted his application and extended protective bail. The SHC also sought details of ongoing inquiries and cases against MQM leader. The court also issued notices to IGP Sindh Police, NAB, FIA and other respondents in the case.

