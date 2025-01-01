ATC suspends Gandapur’s non-bailable arrest warrant

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The warrants were suspended on an application filed by Gandapur’s lawyer Faisal Malik. The court had issued Gandapur’s arrest warrant in a case registered by Hassan Abdal police in connection with the November 26 protest.

Advocate Faisal submitted that the Peshawar High Court has granted his client bail in all the cases. He presented the high court’s order in the ATC, on which the court suspended the warrant.

The ATC also cancelled the proceedings to declare Gandapur a proclaimed offender.

The ATC had on December 27 initiated proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender for not appearing before it in. The court had directed the police to ensure compliance and submit a report by January 21.