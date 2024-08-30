Athens: A timeless Mediterranean escape for every traveler

ATHENS : Athens, also known as the City of Athena, is a vibrant destination renowned for its rich history, mythology, art, design and, of course, its delicious cuisine. Just an hour-long flight from Istanbul, this beautiful city is ideal for both weekday and weekend getaways.

Multiple daily flights connect Istanbul to Athens. Turkish Airlines operates three flights a day from Istanbul Airport, while Aegean Airlines offers three flights as well. Pegasus Airlines also has daily flights from Sabiha Gökçen Airport to Athens International Airport. Once you arrive, the city center is about 45 minutes away by taxi or Uber. Alternatively, you can choose the newly launched metro service, which takes around an hour to reach downtown.

Aerial view of Athens, Greece, Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

In comparison to other European cities, Athens is lively all year round. The locals enjoy a relaxed and comfortable lifestyle. Particularly in recent years, the city’s food scene has experienced a remarkable surge, with new concept restaurants, cafes and cocktail bars becoming popular for their outstanding designs and delightful options that cater to every taste.

Where to Stay in Athens:

A77 Suites

Nestled on a quiet pedestrian street in Plaka, A77 Suites – a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World – combines Greek charm with modern minimalism. This restored 19th-century building offers 12 spacious suites, each designed in soft, neutral tones that maximize natural light. The most popular option is the Iconic Suite, which boasts a private terrace, whirlpool and panoramic views. In the mornings, guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast delivered right to their suite. The hotel also features the A77 Boutique at the entrance, offering a range of pieces by talented Greek designers.

Interior of a room at A77 Suites, Athens, Greece, Oct. 23, 2019. (Courtesy of A77 Suites)

Elliot Apartments

Located in the heart of Exarcheia, one of Athens’ most vibrant and bohemian districts, Elliot Apartments immerses you in the artistic energy of the neighborhood. With only nine apartments, it feels like living in your own stylish Athenian flat. The area is brimming with vibrant cafes, restaurants and boutiques, making it one of the city’s most exciting neighborhoods right now.

Interior view of a room in Elliot Apartments. (Courtesy of Elliot Apartments)

Dining in Athens:

Yperokeanio Restaurant

For lovers of classic tavernas, Yperokeanio is a fantastic local option. Located in the Piraeus district, this seafood-focused restaurant is charmingly laid back yet delivers incredible flavors. With large portions and delicious seafood, it’s the perfect spot for dinner. While a bit further from the city center, it’s easily accessible by taxi. Just be sure to make a reservation before you go!

With large portions and delicious seafood, Yperokeanio Restaurant is the perfect spot for dinner in Athens, Greece, on July 7, 2024. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

Jerar Athens

Jerar is a fine dining gem in the Dafni district. Managed by chef and owner Charis Nikolouzos, this Michelin-starred restaurant elevates traditional Greek cuisine with refined flavors and artistic presentations. The minimalist decor complements the innovative dishes. For a special experience, Jerar is a must-visit.

This photo showcases the fine dining experience at Jerar Restaurant, Athens, Greece, Sept. 7, 2023. (Photo by İlker Topdemir)

The Black Salami Microbakery

In Exarcheia, The Black Salami Microbakery has gained fame for its exceptional bread and sandwiches. Even at 9 a.m., just as the bakery opens, there’s often a line of eager customers waiting for the freshly baked, flaky sandwiches and crusty loaves of bread. It’s a great stop for breakfast or lunch if you’re exploring the area.

In Love Again

Known for its great coffee and delicious desserts, In Love Again is a cozy cafe tucked away in the city center. Despite its hidden location, the cafe’s reputation has spread far and wide. With its unique decor and delightful sweets, it’s a perfect spot to relax with a cup of coffee and enjoy the ambiance.

This photo showcases the desserts at In Love Again, Athens, Greece, Nov. 27, 2022. (Courtesy of In Love Again)

Jimmy’s Fish Restaurant

For a seaside dining experience, Jimmy’s Fish Restaurant in Piraeus is one of the best. Whether it’s summer or winter, this restaurant is always busy, offering fresh seafood straight from the sea, classic Greek salads and standout lobster spaghetti. The stunning sea view makes time fly as you enjoy your meal. Athens has something for every traveler, from its historical landmarks to its modern culinary scenes. Whether you’re visiting for a quick weekend escape or a longer vacation, this city will leave you enchanted.

Spaghetti with tomatoes at Jimmy’s Fish Restaurant. (Courtesy of Jimmy’s Fish Restaurant)

Courtesy: Dailysabah