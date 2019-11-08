ATHENS, GREECE - NOVEMBER 07: Irregular migrants, include Afghans, Syrians and others, are seen with their belongings as they continue to move from the islands to the mainland at the Port of Piraeus in Athens, Greece on November 07, 2019. A total of 168 irregular migrants, 133 from Mytilene and 35 from Chios, were brought to the Port of Piraeus on a ''Diagoras'' cruise ship. ( Ayhan Mehmet - Anadolu Agency )

ATHENS: Irregular migrants, include Afghans, Syrians and others, are seen with their belongings as they continue to move from the islands to the mainland at the Port of Piraeus in Greece.

The Frontier Post / November 8, 2019
Posted in