Athens unveils new campaign for tourism

Monitoring Desk

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday gave the opening speech at the unveiling of a new national campaign dubbed “Restart Tourism.”

“We hope to be able to welcome visitors safely, first and foremost, and that this, the summer of 2020, will be a memorable one,” said Mitsotakis.

“Greece is more than just sea and sun,” said Mitsotakis. “What we want to communicate is that Greek summer…is a state of mind.”

The prime minister said that if all goes will in the first phase of welcoming visitors from countries that have shown a good coronavirus containment records, Greece will be able to open up to more destinations as of July 1.

Visitors, he said, “will be coming to a Greece that’s the same yet also different.”

“Basic health protocols will have to be applied without exception. Safeguarding public health, the safety of visitors and tourism workers, are our top, non-negotiable priority,” Mitsotakis said.

The Tourism Ministry campaign was being presented at an event in Athens by the head of Rebranding Greece and the government’s chief creative officer, Steve Vranakis, ahead of the official reopening of the Greek tourism season on June 15.

Courtesy: (ekathimerini)