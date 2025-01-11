Atif Aslam reveals he hasn’t listened to music for years

(Web Desk): Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam has made a personal revelation, sharing that he hasn’t listened to music in years. Famous for hits like ‘Aadat’ and ‘Tera Hone Laga Hoon’, the singer opened up about his changing relationship with music in his recent vlog, Welcome to My Borderless World.

Atif recounted the early days of his musical journey, recalling how he first discovered his passion for singing as a teenage boy. Living in an empty house, he ventured to an unoccupied upper room, where he began singing. “When I hit a high note, I got scared, thinking what just happened. I quickly closed the doors and came downstairs,” he shared.

Although initially frightened by his own voice, Atif persisted with his singing in solitude, keeping it a secret from others. Over time, he found mentors who taught him the intricacies of singing, songwriting, and music production.

Reflecting on his early years, Atif said, “I think I was 14 when I started working towards singing.” He acknowledged music’s deep impact on his life, stating, “Music has had such an impact on my life that I don’t think I can live without it. Life would feel empty without music.”

However, surprisingly, Atif revealed that he had not listened to music for several years. “Interestingly, I haven’t listened to music for many years. But now, I’ve started listening to it again, and I’m finding joy in it,” he shared.

This new phase of Atif’s career is marked by his announcement of Borderless World, an initiative to bring together talented individuals from various creative fields, including musicians, lyricists, directors, and actors. The programme will feature new and older songs and span multiple seasons.

Atif emphasised that Borderless World is not about competition but about collaboration and unity through music. “It’s not about competition; it’s about bringing people together for the love of music,” he explained.

Earlier, Atif Aslam launched a Borderless World initiative designed to break barriers in the arts and provide a global platform for emerging musical talent. The launch event in Lahore brought together prominent artists and creative minds from various fields.

During his speech, Atif described Borderless World as a space where musicians, poets, and artists can express their creativity freely. “This will be a realm without creative boundaries where dreams transcend borders,” he said.

The event was attended by notable figures, including singers Sahir Ali Bagga and Bilal Saeed, actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Saba Qamar, model-actor Emmad Irfani, and host Anoushey Ashraf. Filmmakers Bilal Lashari, Ammara Hikmat, and singer Shae Gill supported the initiative.

Borderless World aims to redefine the creative landscape by fostering artistic collaboration and supporting emerging talent globally.