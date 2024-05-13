Atif Aslam’s new song ‘Tumhari Chup’ hits internet

(Web Desk) – Atif Aslam’s new song ‘Tumhari Chup’ for new drama serial ‘Gentleman’ took the internet by storm on Sunday, garnering nearly one million views on YouTube within a few hours of its release.

Written by the legendary Khalilur Rehman Qamar, the song features Humayun Saeed and Yumna Zaidi in lead roles.

Gentleman, the highly anticipated drama serial, marks the first collaboration between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed.

Produced by Next Level Entertainment, this entertainment project is led by the visionary duo of Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

Legendary playwright Khalilur Rehman Qamar has added his creative touch to the script, while the talented Haissam Hussain taking the director’s chair.

The combination of these exceptional talents has delivered a drama serial that is bound to leave a lasting impact on viewers.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the on-screen chemistry between Yumna Zaidi and Humayun Saeed in their first project together.