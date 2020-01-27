Atif Khan claims Pervez Khattak behind removal of KP ministers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Atif Khan’s removal from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet, he claimed on Monday that Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak is conspiring against him and does not want him to be a minister.

Earlier in a shocking political development, three provincial ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakzai and Shakeel Ahmad were removed from the provincial cabinet.

Talking to a private TV, Khan asserted that he knows those who are behind the conspiracies but he will not name them yet.

Shakeel Ahmad expressed that they have never violated discipline of the party in seven years of their service. He said that people should ask the reason from those who ousted them. He added that he went to Hayatabad for a dinner and not a meeting, where Khan, Tarakzai and other few people were accompanying him.

Atif Khan also said that they did not go to the meeting to conspire against CM Mahmood Khan, and they cannot remove the provincial CM when he is backed by PM Imran. He claimed that Pervez Khattak wanted someone else to have the ministry, and the matter is in the hands of KP CM and Defence Minister now.

Tarakzai also refuted the allegations and said that their stance was not even heard in this issue. He added that others benefited from their fights within the party, and no one listened to them when they emphasized on reform to remove the hurdles.

Earlier, a notification issued by K-P Chief Secretary Taj Muhammad reads that the governor exercised his powers under Article 132 read with clause 1 of Article 105 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“On their de-notification from their respective offices, they have ceased to hold portfolios of provincial ministers with immediate effect.”

KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai, while referring to the issue in his talk to the media, revealed that the leaders had opposed the policies set by the government and were involved in the grouping for a long time, including an attempt to form a group within the provincial cabinet.

Atif held the portfolio of the senior minister for sports, culture and tourism whereas Tarakzai was the health minister and Shakeel held the revenue and estate portfolio.