Atlas Group and Honda provide flood relief

F.P. Report

KARACHI, Pakistan, September 9, 2022 – Atlas Group and Honda group of companies, comprising of Atlas Honda Limited, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, Honda Atlas Power Products (Private) Ltd., in Pakistan and Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in Thailand, have together announced support of Rs. 220 million (approx. USD 1 million) as initial contribution to the flood relief effort. Relief work has already started.

Provisions include food boxes, shelters, tents and water filtration units. Distribution is being done through 10,000 touch points of Atlas Honda motorcycle dealers and community networks developed over 60 years of presence in the country. In these testing times, Atlas Group, Honda and its nationwide associates and partners extend heartfelt sympathies and good wishes to the Nation and People of Pakistan.