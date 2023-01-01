Atlas Honda increases bike prices once again

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Following the rise in the value of dollar, Atlas Honda has once again hiked the prices of motorcycles by rupees ranging from 7,000 to 25,000, on Friday.

The price of CD70 has been increased by Rs7,000 to Rs144,900 and that of CD Dream by Rs8,000 to Rs155,500.

The price of Pridor 100cc has been increased by Rs9,000 to Rs190,500 and that of CG 125cc by Rs9,000 to Rs214,900.

The price of CG 125cc special addition has been kicked up by Rs12,000 to Rs255,900 and that of CB 125F by Rs20,000 to Rs350,900.

The price of CB 150F has been surged by Rs25,000 to Rs443,900 and that of CB 150F SE by Rs25,000 to Rs447,900.