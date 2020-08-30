Atmar cautiously optimistic about peace talks

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Hanif Atmar said that he is “cautiously optimistic” about the upcoming intra Afghan peace talks. While speaking at United States Institute of Peace (USIP), Hanif Atmar said the major hurtle in the peace talks is related to the release of some prisoners from both government side and the Taliban side and that this hurdle has almost been resolved. “There are some Taliban prisoners regarding whom some countries have reservations about their release but these countries also understand how important these peace talks are for the future of Afghanistan” Atmar added. Mr Atmat, who has also served as the former interior minister of Afghanistan thanked Pakistan, Uzbekistan, China and Turkey for their support in the peace talks. Regarding recent visit of the Taliban delegation to Pakistan, Mr Atmar said that Afghanistan is thankful for these efforts and he understands that Pakistan has influence over the Taliban but he wished that some body from the Afghan government side was also there to participate in these talks. A British graduate and former fighter against the Mujahideen who lost one of his leg during these fights, Mr Hanif Atmar said that yes it is possible for Pakistan and India to discuss peace in Afghanistan despite having their own conflicts because Pakistan and India are also facing international terrorism. “We are telling both these countries that bringing your rivalries to Afghanistan is not beneficial for either of the countries” Atmar added in his soft spoken, well calculated and excellent English.

Regarding US military draw down from Afghanistan, the Afghan acting foreign minister said that US troops and NATO troops withdrawal was even part of the bilateral agreement signed in 2014 and it clearly started that these forces were in Afghanistan to fight international terrorists and after their mission is over these forces will leave Afghanistan. “That is exactly what we are telling the Taliban that draw down will take place gradually but first violence has to decrease and foreign fighters have to leave Afghanistan” Atmar remarked.

Mr Atmar agreed that peace talks with the Taliban should be arranged in different countries so that regional support is included in these peace talks.

Regarding relations with China, Mr Atmar said that “we are dealing with China systematically”. He further said that Afghanistan does not want to be become part of any regional conflicts but instead would prefer role the of a nation used for regional connectivity. Regarding upcoming donor conference in November, Mr Atmar said that we don’t want to be a nation who relies on aid for its survivor. “ We are fighting terrorism on behalf of international community as well and we simply don’t have the resources to fight such kind of international level terrorism” Mr Atmar remarked compassionately to the donor countries.