Atmar praises Abdullah for positions against Ghani

KABUL (Afghanistan Time): Presidential candidate, Haneef Atmar praised his rival in the September polling, Abdullah Abdullah for asking President Ghani to leave office as his legal term ended on May 22.

Earlier, 12 presidential hopefuls asked Ghani to leave office, warning against “other options” if he remained in power after May 22.

President Ghani, rejects the requests, saying that he was allowed by the Supreme Court to stay in power until a new president comes.

Abdullah, who shares the power with the president as his chief executive, said Friday that the constitution clarified May 22 as the last work day of president.Atmar has praised Abdullah’s stance as “realistic”.

“We welcome Dr. Abdullah’s stance on the end of president’s term and restrictions on the use of government sources by the president,” said Atmar, who was President Ghani’s right wing and his national security adviser.

On Friday, Ata Mohammad Noor, former governor for Balkh province in the north, threatened to stage “nationwide demonstrations” to topple President Ghani’s government. The demonstrations were called to be staged after the Eid ul Fitr which comes at the end of the holy month of Ramazan.