ATP roundup: Top seed Casper Ruud upset in London

LONDON (Reuters): In his ATP Tour debut, British wild card Ryan Peniston stunned Norwegian Casper Ruud — the French Open runner-up and the top seed this week at The Queen s Club — 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) on Tuesday in the first round of the Cinch Championships in London.

Peniston fired nine aces with just one double fault and won 46 of 59 first-service points (78 percent). Ruud bowed out despite saving nine of the 10 break points he faced.

American qualifier Sam Querrey took down fifth-seeded Argentinian Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4. The only other seeded player in action Tuesday, Italian No. 2 Matteo Berrettini, had an easier time in defeating Great Britain s Daniel Evans 6-3, 6-3.

Switzerland s Stan Wawrinka needed three tiebreakers to outlast American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) in two hours and 48 minutes. Lucky loser Denis Kudla, Argentina s Francisco Cerundolo, Serbia s Filip Krajinovic, Finland s Emil Ruusuvuori and the Netherlands Botic van de Zandschulp also advanced.

Terra Wortmann Open

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece battled through three sets to defeat France s Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (1), 1-6, 6-3 in the first round in Halle, Germany.

Tsitsipas arranged a showdown with Australian wild card Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16, as Kyrgios took down Germany s Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 7-5.

No. 4 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 5 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland and No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov of Russia all needed three sets to advance as well. No. 7 seed Roberto Bautista Agut moved forward when his opponent, Hungary s Marton Fucsovics, retired in the second set.