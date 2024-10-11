ATRA announces activation of telecommunication sites

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) has announced that 8,000 telecommunication sites are currently active across the country.

Officials from the authority added that the installation of telecommunication sites in remote areas of the country is still ongoing.

According to Jalaluddin Shams, the spokesperson for ATRA, the quality and pricing of telecommunication services in different provinces are being reviewed by the authority.

He also mentioned that by analyzing the revenues of telecommunication networks, they plan to reduce the cost of telecommunication services.

Shams stated: “In terms of pricing, ATRA has made significant reductions, and based on the revenue analysis of the networks, a ceiling was set, which has led to market competition. Currently, the revenues of the networks are being analyzed, and in the very near future, new prices will be determined, leading to further reductions.”

Low service quality and high prices for telecommunication and internet services have been consistently criticized by citizens in various provinces.

Some experts believe that the expansion of telecommunication services is essential for improving economic activities and facilitating education and higher education.

Idris Mohammadi Zazi, a political expert, said: “Universities, colleges, and schools that are connected to the internet have been more positive and effective compared to those that are not.”

It is worth noting that previously, the price for one minute of phone calls within the same network was set at 1.85 Afghanis, and from one network to another at 2.2 Afghanis, while the cost of one gigabyte of internet was set at 110 Afghanis.