‘Attack is clear case of religious extremism’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is a clear case of religious extremism as the culprit has confessed in his leaked video statement.

While addressing the press conference, the minister said that intolerance is being mounted in the country and there is a dire need to curb this menace. “We were facing the issue of religious extremism but now we have come across a new challenge of political extremism,” he added. He further said that Imran Khan should change his attitude. He also said that Imran Khan should re-evaluate his security arrangements and made appropriate changes to beef up the level.

While commenting on the leaked video statement of the attacker, he said that making video viral is a dangerous practice. He said that it is matter of concern that FIR of the incident has not been registered so far. He said that perhaps PTI leadership wants to register FIR as per their own wish and desires. The minister said that no efforts were made by the government to halt the long march, adding that the government is afraid of neither Imran Khan nor long march.

