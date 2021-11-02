Attack on a hospital in Kabul killed 23 people

KABUL (RIA Novosti): All the militants who attacked the hospital in Kabul were eliminated, one of them committed a self-detonation, a source told RIA Novosti.

“The first attacker explo-ded in front of the front door, and three others were killed by the fighters of the Islamic Emirate. During the clash,” a medical source told RIA Novosti.

According to a doctor at the attacked military hospital, the situation has returned to normal.

Earlier, a source told RIA Novosti that the death toll in the attack on a hospital in Kabul increased to 23, 50 people were injured.

Afghan agency Bakhtar reported that the attack on a hospital in Kabul was carried out by militants of the Islamic State terrorist group.

An eyewitness told RIA Novosti that on Tuesday a group of terrorists entered a hospital in Kabul, where explosions took place, after which clashes with the Taliban (“Taliban”) began.

Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told RIA Novosti that two explosions occurred at a hospital in Kabul on Tuesday. An eyewitness and a source told the agency about two explosions.

According to a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Kari Said Khosti, special forces arrived at the scene.

At the Russian embassy in Kabul, RIA Novosti said that the situation in the area of the diplomatic mission is calm, Russian citizens have not suffered as a result of the explosions.

United Nations demanded to bring to justice the organizers of the terrorist attack in Kabul: Those responsible for Tuesday’s terrorist attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital must be held accountable. This is stated in a statement by the United Nations press service.

“The United Nations condemns the horrific attack on a hospital in Kabul undertaken today. The attack on medical staff and civilians seeking treatment is a violation of human rights and international humanitarian law. The perpetrators must be held accountable,” the United Nations press service text says.