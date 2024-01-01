Attack on ex-CJP Isa: 23 placed on PCL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The names of 23 Pakistanis have been included in the Passport Control List for their involvement in the attack on former chief justice Qazi Faez Isa.

According to the list, they would liable to be arrested upon their arrival in Pakistan. Shayan Ali – who rose to prominence for leading protests outside the residence of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and Maleeka Bukhari – who went to London to look after her sister who is a cancer patient – have also been named in the PCL.

Other names include Sadia Faheem, Faheem Gulzar, Maheen Faisal, Sidra Tariq and Haba Abdul Majeed, Waqas Chauhan, Mohsin Haider, Zameer Akram, Sardar Taimur, Parvez Ali and Rukhsana Kausar. The government has written a letter to the British authorities for their extradition.