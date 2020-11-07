Attack on Former Afghan Journalist Condemned

Monitoring Desk

Diplomatic missions in Kabul condemned the attack and said journalists in Afghanistan must be protected.

The attack on former Afghan TV presenter Yama Siawash was widely condemned by the Afghan government and foreign diplomats in Kabul who called for the safety of journalists in the country.

The attack happened on Saturday morning near Siawash’s residence in the Makrorayan-e-Char area in Kabul.

President Ghani in a statement called the attack a terrorist act and said the relevant institutions have been directed to launch an investigation into the incident and punish the perpetrators.

“I was deeply saddened to hear the death of Yama Siawash, a renowned journalist, and his friends in an explosion today in Kabul,” Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation said. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to their families and to the free media. No one can silence the media by terror and physical elimination of journalists.”

Canadian embassy in Kabul in a tweet condemned the attack and said the safety of journalists and press freedom are vital to peace and democracy. His voice will live on, the embassy said in a tweet.

“Another shock to hear the tragedy of Yama Siawash, the former and talented TOLOnews political journalist,” said Wang Yu, Chinese ambassador in Kabul. “We express our condolences to the loved ones and will continue to work towards peace for Afghanistan.”

Esmatullah Kohsar, head of media office of the Central Bank, said that Ahmadullah Anas, the operation deputy of the Central Bank, and Amin, a driver of the bank, were also killed in the explosion.

Social media users, journalists and activists also condemned the attack and said it was an attempt to stop freedom of speech in the country.

Courtesy: Tolo news