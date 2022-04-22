Attack on Mazar-e-Sharif mosque sparks reactions

KABUL (Tolo News): The blast targeting a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif in Balkh province has caused strong reactions at the national and international level. On Thursday, Si-Dukan Mosque was rocked by a blast that left dozens of worshipers dead and wounded, according to eyewitnesses.

The head of the provincial department of security, Mohammad Asif Waziri, confirmed 10 deaths and 15 people wounded, but some sources speaking on condition of anonymity said 31 people were killed and 87 were wounded. The attack was claimed by Daesh, according to a statement on the group’s Telegram channel.

Former President Hamid Karzai in a tweet condemned “in the strongest terms” the blast at the mosque of Seh Dokan in Mazar-e-Sharif, calling it an act of terrorism and a “crime against humanity.” The former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, condemned the blast in Mazar-e-Sharif, and said attacking worshipers, students, religious sites and educational institutions is a crime against humanity and against all religious and human values.

Afghanistan witnessed multiple attacks. A roadside mine injured two children in PD5 of Kabul. At least four people were killed and 18 others were wounded in a blast that occurred in PD5 of Kunduz city in Kunduz province, said officials.

Islamic Emirate’s Spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid in a tweet condemned the attacks in Kabul, Balkh and Kunduz provinces. Mujahid vowed that the perpetrators of the attacks would be held accountable. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it condemned the “horrendous attack in Mazar-e-Sharif targeting civilians in a place of worship.”

“Recent attacks against civilians represent a worrying trend in Afghanistan. This must end immediately and perpetrators must be held accountable,” UNAMA said. Richard Bennett, who was recently appointed the UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, in reaction to the attack on the mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif said: “Systematic targeted attacks on crowded schools and mosques call for immediate investigation, accountability & end to such human rights violations.” The special envoy of the European Union, Tomas Niklasson, also called for “accountability and an end to human rights violations targeting Hazara population.”

