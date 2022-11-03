Attack on PTI chief sparks countrywide protests

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Assassination attempt on Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) during long march in Wazirabad on Thursday sparked protested in various cities across the country. A large number of PTI activists gathered outside the residence of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in Faisalabad following the attack, ransacked and held protest demonstration by blocking Jhang Road.

In Karachi, the enraged PTI activists North Karachi’s Power House Chowrangi roads, Korangi Road, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Saddar to Airport Road. Police contingents rushed to the protest venues and started negotiations with the protestors to clear the road. Huge traffic jam was witnessed in different areas as protests started on many arterial roads in Karachi.

Protests were also held at Five Star Chowrangi, Hub River Road, Shah Faisal Colony, Quaidabad National Highway, Qayyumabad, Maripur, Meera Naka, Landhi, Ayesha Manzil, Native Jetty Bridge, Teen Talwar, Hino Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Hadeed Morr, Al-Asif Square, Keamari and other localities.

In Lahore, PTI workers held protest demonstrations at 10 different localities of the city. A large number of PTI activists reached Liberty Chowk. Another protest was organised at Murree Road.

Demonstrations were also held at Shahdara, GPO Chowk, Babu Sabu, Shaukat Khanum Chowk, Shama Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Governor House Chowk, Dubai Chowk, Raiwind Road and Bekheywal Chowk.

In Rawalpindi, PTI workers organised a protest under the leadership of Sadaqat Ali Abbasi. The demonstrators blocked GT Road at the location of Rawat. Police and protestors came face-to-face in Rawalpindi’s Faizabad during the protest.

Meanwhile, Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed announced protest at Lal Haveli after Friday prayers. PTI leaders Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Rashid Hafeez have also announced to lodge a protest. In Quetta, PTI workers blocked the airport road and held protest against attack on party chief. PTI workers hailing from Mansehra blocked the Karakorum Highway at UC Shinkiari to record protest against assassination attempt on Imran Kah. Protests were also held in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and roads were blocked on different localities. The protestors demanded the arrest of all accused involved in the gun attack on Imran Khan and PTI leaders.

In Multan, protests were organised on different locations of the city. PTI workers blocked 9 Number Chowk after burning tyres on the road. The PTI activist in Karak blocked Jail Chowk to lodge protest against the gun attack on Imran Khan and PTI leaders. PTI workers held a protest in Muzaffarabad and demanded the arrest of the attackers. PTI AJK’s general secretary demanded the government arrest the responsible for the gun attack.

In Jhelum district, protests were held in three locations while protestors blocked GT Road by burning tyres and placing barriers following the sorrowful incident. Both tracks of the national highway were blocked and the protestors demanded strict action against the culprits. Moreover, protests were also held in Liaquatpur’s Allah Wala Chowk, Kabirwala, Shah Kot, Sargodha, Lalamusa, Bannu, Pattoki, Rawalakot, Nawabshah, Haroonabad, Sukkur, Tando Muhammad Khan, Mardan, Battagram, Sadiqabad, Ferozewala, Bhakkar and cities.

The workers of Pakistan Tahrik Insaf in Peshawar also staged protest demonstrations against assassination attack on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. They gathered in front of press club and chanted slogans. The protesters were holding placards and banners in favour of Imran Khan. The PTI workers also protested against the immoral act in Kohat and Nowshera districts. They demanded probe of the incident and exemplary punishment to the perpetrators. Scores of PTI leaders and activists here on Thursday took to street in Mardan to condemn the alleged assassinated attempt and firing on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Party chairman Imran Khan.

The protesting workers led by PTI lawmakers including Abdus Salam Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Tufail Anjum, Zahir Shah Toru and Ameer Farzand, held their protest demonstration at Bacha Khan Chowk. They burned tires and chanted condemnation slogans against the alleged firing over the PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders who were present on the occasion. The PTI lawmakers who addressed the participants had demanded for stern action against the accused who had already been arrested by the Punjab police. They also stressed for high-level and an impartial inquiry in the said alleged firing incident as to stop happening of such like incident in coming days. They urged the authorities concerned to not only trace out the real perpetrators but they should also be presented before the nation.

